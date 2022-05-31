Louise M. Walrath

Dec. 8, 1942—May 24, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Louise M. Walrath, 79, of Cambridge, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born December 8, 1942, in Valley Falls, she was the daughter of the late Dwight and Rita (Davenport) McGee.

Louise was a 1961 graduate of Hoosic Valley Central School and worked for the New York State Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Albany for over 30 years until she retired.

Louise was a former member of the Valley Falls Methodist Church and loved gardening, all types of floral plants, crocheting, watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. Louise was very meticulous with her lawn and also her home, inside and out. She and her late husband Arthur enjoyed many years of boating and camping in the Adirondacks.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Merrill Walrath who passed away June 17, 2017.

Louise is survived by two step-children: Lori (David) McLenithan of Cambridge and Victor (Deborah) Walrath of Johnsonville; brother, Dwight (Karen) McGee of Schaghticoke; grandchildren: Austin (Alys) McLenithan, Alyssa McLenithan and Taylor Victor Walrath; nephew, Dwight (Dyanne) McGee; niece, Nicole (Terry) Hoffay; great niece, Alyssa McGee.

Calling hours are from 4:00—6:00 PM on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM following the calling hours with Rev. Carol Finke officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Louise may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

