March 1, 1958 — March 2, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Louise M. (Ball) McGuirk, 62, of Glens Falls passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

Born on March 1, 1958 to Barbara A. (Trackey) Ball and the late Leonard D. Ball, “Weesie” was a lifetime resident of Glens Falls.

Louise earned dual master’s degrees in English and the Science of Education and shared her love of mythology, mystery and the written word with her students of Hartford Central School for twenty years. She was renowned for her perfect use of the comma and emphasis on proper grammar. She also relished learning new technology and implemented the latest skills and equipment, both in the classroom and at home.

When not assessing creative writing assignments or exploring a new program, Louise enjoyed reading, writing, crafting and gardening. Her ongoing war with the local squirrel scurry was legendary. Family was paramount and Louise excelled at creating memorable and magical celebrations for every holiday and milestone.