March 1, 1958 — March 2, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Louise M. (Ball) McGuirk, 62, of Glens Falls passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born on March 1, 1958 to Barbara A. (Trackey) Ball and the late Leonard D. Ball, “Weesie” was a lifetime resident of Glens Falls.
Louise earned dual master’s degrees in English and the Science of Education and shared her love of mythology, mystery and the written word with her students of Hartford Central School for twenty years. She was renowned for her perfect use of the comma and emphasis on proper grammar. She also relished learning new technology and implemented the latest skills and equipment, both in the classroom and at home.
When not assessing creative writing assignments or exploring a new program, Louise enjoyed reading, writing, crafting and gardening. Her ongoing war with the local squirrel scurry was legendary. Family was paramount and Louise excelled at creating memorable and magical celebrations for every holiday and milestone.
Louise was active in her faith life as a lector, Eucharistic minister, member of St. Anne’s Sodality, council member, catechist and event coordinator at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls and later at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. She enjoyed creating new ways to link faith and community.
She is survived by her daughter, Abigail (Daniel) Herlihy; her mother, Barbara Ball; her brother, Paul (Christine) Trackey; her sister, Sara (Philip) Monrian; one grandson, Sebastian Herlihy; and nephews, Philip “Frankie” Monrian, Ethan and Jacob Trackey.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at The Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls, with Father Condon officiating.
A private Committal Service will be in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Rt. 9N Corinth, NY 12822, and High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their outstanding compassion during this difficult time.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
