Aug. 15, 1940—Jan. 7, 2023
CORINTH — Louise I. Reed, 82, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Clifton Park, following a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 15, 1940 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Daisy (Worthington) Baker.
Louise attended Corinth Central School.
She married Francis “Fran” Reed on June 28, 1957 and the couple resided in Corinth all their lives. He passed away Dec. 6, 2003 following 46 years of marriage.
Louise worked in various jobs in the Corinth area for several years. She then was employed for 28 years on the Corinth Town Planning Board, serving as chairman for several years.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing, canning, sewing, knitting, taking care of her Pomeranian, “Brandy,” and spending time with her family.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by two sisters: Betty Cole and Attalie Berg; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.
Survivors include five children: Kathleen of Clifton Park, Dawnmarie, J. Kelly, Patricia, and Jerry; 12 grandchildren: Scott, Joseph, Lisa, Mark, Will, Theo, Siegrid, Miranda, Colton, Amanda, Kurt, Ben and Jarrod; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
A private Graveside Service will be held at Harris Cemetery in Stony Creek.
The family wishes to thank Dr. George Siniapkin and the staff at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care, and a special thanks to her grandson, Scott, for always being there for her.
