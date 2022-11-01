Dec. 1, 1938—Oct. 29, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Louise Goldstein, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on December 1, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Esther (Barbash) Spalter.

Louise was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and doting grandmother. She enjoyed being with family, cooking (especially Thanksgiving), gardening, and loved going to the casino.

In addition to her parents, Louise is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Siegfried Goldstein, and her brother, Herman Spalter.

Louise is survived by her four children: Robin (Jay) Thompson, David Goldstein, Donald (Caren) Goldstein, Larry (Tricia) Goldstein; eight grandchildren: Jessie, Austin, Charlene, Brooke, Brianna, Grant, Madison, and Nicholas.

Friends may call Tuesday (today), from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Services will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 noon.

Burial will be in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Louise’s memory may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.