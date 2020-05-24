May 16, 1934 — May 20,2020
LAKE LUZERNE — Louise E. Pratt, known to family and friends as Chick, 86, of Lake Luzerne, passed away Wednesday morning, May 20,2020 at the Glens Falls Center from complications of COVID-19.
Born on May 16, 1934 in Whitehall, she was the youngest of three daughters to Bernard and Effie Lyons.
Upon earning her B.S. degree in Nursing from Albany Medical College, Louise worked as a Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital in Obstetrics. When the balance of being a working mother to three children under the age of five became too great, she gave up nursing and ventured into Tupperware, where she became “The Tupperware Lady” for over 30 years.
She married the love of her life, Gilbert L. Pratt in 1955 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They spent their 49 years of marriage building and providing a loving home to all who entered. Louise’s family meant the world to her. She and Gib enjoyed having friends and family visit, hosting parties and picnics at their camp on the Hudson River for many years. When they retired, the camp became their permanent home where they displayed unequaled hospitality and acceptance to all. They welcomed everyone at their home and dinner table.
Louise always prepared to lend a helping hand to anyone. Whether you were family, friend, or a recent acquaintance, she welcomed you with open arms and heart. She was a great listener and modeled unequivocal acceptance and kindness to all.
She was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls where she was also a Religious Education Teacher when her family was young. During the summers and after retiring, she was a communicant of Holy Mother and Child Church in Corinth. She was a woman of great faith and her belief in God enabled her to live and accept all the challenges in her life.
Along with her parents , she is predeceased by her husband, Gilbert Pratt; her sisters, Mary Morey (Bill), and Carol Villa (Jim); her mother-in-law, Amelia (Amy) Pratt; father-in-law, Harold Pratt; in-laws: Katherine Stewart (Dave), Fred Pratt (Josephine), Harry Pratt (Elizabeth), Jim Pratt (Lois), and Dolly Pratt.
Survivors include her children: Timothy (Nancy) Pratt of South Glens Falls, Sheila (Raymond) Hughes of Colonie, Lisa (Steve) Klempa of LaQuinta, California, Robert (Cynthia) Pratt of Queensbury. Louise is also survived by six grandchildren: Jessica (Joseph) Hodson, Scott (Maria) Hughes, Marissa Baker( Fiancé Roger Passino), Michael (Janet) Pratt, Alek Pratt, Sam Pratt; ten great-grandchildren: Amy Pratt, Kadyn, Neala, Chase, and Meeya Hughes, Gianna and Jameson Hodson, and Brennan, Gavin, Carson Baker; brothers-in-law: Bruce (Christina) Pratt, Lawrence Pratt; sisters-in-law: Helen (Eric ) Jepsen, Carol (Bill) Lynskey, several nieces and nephews and numerous beloved friends.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to the entire staff at the Glens Falls Center. The care given to Louise was continuously executed with precise skill, enduring empathy and compassion. Thanks also to her vast network of neighbors and friends; Art and Thomisa Sellers, Dawn and Don Sutliff, Jan Pecor Pat Lang and Ruth Smith for always being there for Mom. Your countless acts of kindness and love for Mom will forever be in our hearts.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Louise will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Louise may be made to: South Glens Falls Kindness Closet, 21 Brookfield Run Queensbury, NY 12804 or Holy Mother and Child Church, 405 Palmer Ave. Corinth, NY 12822. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit
