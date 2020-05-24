× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

May 16, 1934 — May 20,2020

LAKE LUZERNE — Louise E. Pratt, known to family and friends as Chick, 86, of Lake Luzerne, passed away Wednesday morning, May 20,2020 at the Glens Falls Center from complications of COVID-19.

Born on May 16, 1934 in Whitehall, she was the youngest of three daughters to Bernard and Effie Lyons.

Upon earning her B.S. degree in Nursing from Albany Medical College, Louise worked as a Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital in Obstetrics. When the balance of being a working mother to three children under the age of five became too great, she gave up nursing and ventured into Tupperware, where she became “The Tupperware Lady” for over 30 years.

She married the love of her life, Gilbert L. Pratt in 1955 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They spent their 49 years of marriage building and providing a loving home to all who entered. Louise’s family meant the world to her. She and Gib enjoyed having friends and family visit, hosting parties and picnics at their camp on the Hudson River for many years. When they retired, the camp became their permanent home where they displayed unequaled hospitality and acceptance to all. They welcomed everyone at their home and dinner table.