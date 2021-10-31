May 26, 1937—Oct. 27, 2021

POTTERSVILLE — Louise (Buehler) Trudsoe, 84, gained her wings as she has risen into the arms of the Lord after her second hard fought battle with cancer.

Born on May 26, 1937, in Mount Vernon, NY, she was the daughter of the late Reinhold and Lena (Stutz) Buehler. Louise graduated from A.B. Davis High School at Mount Vernon, NY, shortly after she married the love of her life, William F. Trudsoe, in Patterson, NY on August 11, 1957.

Louise, also known as “Grams,” was known as a great baker throughout her life. Grams thoroughly enjoyed making multiple different cookies, cakes and pies, especially during the holidays. Family members knew they were packing on the pounds during these holidays as sometimes Grams went a little overboard with sweets. There were never any complaints. She also was an amazing cook. Whether it was newly acquired magazine recipe or cooking authentic German cuisine, she would come up with some delicious creative meals which she loved to cook for her family. Her signature dish, leg of lamb, was out of this world.

Lou, as her late husband Bill called her, came to the Chestertown area from Pawling, NY in 1977, where soon after they opened a small engine and car machine shop known as North Country Towing, which is still operating in Schroon Lake by her son Wayne.

She enjoyed fishing and traveling cross-country to Alaska with her husband Bill. She also enjoyed tagging along for NASCAR races throughout the years with her son Wayne and daughter-in-law Dee. She loved eating out at restaurants where her grandson Billy was the chef. The entire restaurant would know that Grams was there when a huge pu-pu platter went through the dining room to her table, all heads would turn. She also loved her dog “Dukie” who is a miniature Shih Tzu. He kept her busy after her husband William “Bill” Trudsoe passed away on October 21, 2010.

She deeply loved all of her family. She is survived by her son, Wayne Trudsoe and his wife Deanna Trudsoe of Chestertown, NY; three grandchildren: Willliam “Billy” Trudsoe and his wife Ivana of Melbourne, FL, Ryan Trudsoe of Glens Falls, NY, Danielle Rooker and her husband Jimmer of Chestertown, NY; two great grandchildren: Zoe Bennett and Brody Rooker; brother, Carl Buehler and his wife Carol of Mamaroneck, NY; sister-in-law Liz Buehler of Pawling, NY; brother-in-law Willliam “Red” Conklin of Pawling NY; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two brothers, Richard and Edward.

Louise requested that there would be no services. Donations to be made to North Warren Emergency Squad, PO Box 323, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.