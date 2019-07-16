GRANVILLE — Louise Ann Rizzo, 85 years young, passed away on July 11, 2019 following a short illness in Glens Falls Hospital. Surrounded by family and friends she entered into her final home with the Lord with grace.
She had been a resident of Holbrook Adult Home in Granville since the passing of her husband of 42 years, Salvatore Russell Rizzo.
Louise had been a volunteer for many years at the Pember Library in Granville and a member of the Hook and Ladder Fire Department Auxiliary. Her real passion, however, was attending Elvis Presley impersonator concerts. She was an avid reader and loved crossword and word search puzzles. Louise will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her for her sense of humor and spark for life.
Louise had three children, Louis (Resa) Priest of Hudson Falls, Patricia (James) Winchell of Fairfield, California and Jeffrey (Sandi) Priest of Clarendon, Vermont. She was blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought happiness and joy to her life.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the Glens Falls Hospital nursing staff at Tower 2 and 6, as well as the staff at the Holbrook Adult Home, specifically Debbie Pauquette, who was more of a friend to our mother than she will ever know.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, with the Rev. Kevin Gebo presiding at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Burial will be at Bethany Cemetery in Truthville.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, gifts and donations be made in Louise’s memory to the Pember Library, 33 West Main St., Granville, NY 12832.
God bless and love you Mom, until we meet again. Lou, Pat and Jeff.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
