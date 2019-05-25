Feb. 19, 1929 — May 22, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Louise A. Sellingham, 90, of Queensbury passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2019 at the Glens Falls Center, surrounded by her family.
Born on Feb. 19, 1929 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Beldon and Alberta (Wills) Haynes.
Louise graduated from Hudson Falls High School at 92 Main St. with the Class of 1948.
She was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying baseball, basketball and football — always rooting for the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys. Family was also very important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Haynes and her infant brother, Thomas Haynes.
Survivors include her children, John Harrington and his wife, Sarah, of Hudson Falls, Thomas Harrington and his wife, Rose, of Hudson Falls and JoAnn Fowler and her husband, Robert, of Argyle; her grandchildren, Richard (Janelle) Austin, Scott (Michelle) Austin, Patrick (Cady) Harrington, Mark (Alison Monroe) Harrington and Stephanie (Charles Greenough) Harrington; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
As per Louise’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Donations in Louise’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.