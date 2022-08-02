Aug. 13, 1955—July 29, 2022

HUDSON FALLS – Louis W. Priest, 66, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Queensbury, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA, after a long illness.

Born August 13, 1955, he was the son of the late Louis Priest, Jr. and Louise (Case) Rizzo and stepson of the late Salvatore Rizzo.

Lou was a 1974 graduate of Granville High School.

Lou and his wife of 40 years, Theresa (Resa) met at Montgomery Ward. After a failed attempt at fixing him up with a friend, Resa and Lou decided they were best together and together they stayed.

For many years Lou was a correctional officer at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock. He was continually active in his community and worked as a softball umpire, volleyball referee, crossing guard, various security details and other jobs that were more like social events to Lou than jobs. He would regularly be found gathering with his closest friends at a Stewarts or other venues solving world issues (or just laughing) over breakfast or just a cup of coffee.

Lou was a very endearing man. He had a way of engaging with people that made an unforgettable impression and made you feel like you had made a friend for life. Although his wife and kids dragged him on vacation a few times, what he loved most was grilling in his own back yard with his family, overlooking his impeccable lawn. His rule was, “shoes in the house, fine, but don’t you dare mess up my lawn.”

Survivors include his wife, Resa (Beaudette) Priest of Queensbury; his sons, Justin Priest (Carrie) of Hudson Falls, Jeremy Priest (Beth) of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren, Brooke and Brody Priest, Rylan Prehoda and Leighton Priest; his sister, Patricia Winchell (Jim) of California; his brother, Jeff Priest (Sandy) of Vermont; his “Cemetery-Run Cuzints”, Lori, Amy, Scott and Lisa; his step siblings, Tim, Laurie, Kevin and Wendy and their families and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Friday, August 5, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Fire Rock, 111 County Route 41, Hudson Falls, New York 12839.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Louis may be made to HeartBrothers Foundation, 225 Cedar Hill St., Suite 200, Marlborough, MA 01752 or to Hospitality Homes, PO Box 15265, Boston MA 02215.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.