Louis Vincent Sica

Aug. 30, 1931 — Nov. 22, 2019

CAMBRIDGE — Louis Vincent Sica, 88, of Cambridge, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.

Born Aug. 30, 1931 in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Vincent and Josephine (Cristaldi) Sica. Louis was educated in Cambridge and worked at Asgrow Seed Company in Cambridge as a Pick & Pack Supervisor for 24 years until he retired.

He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cambridge and enjoyed stamp and model car collecting. Most of all, he was an avid radio fan who would enjoy many hours of listening everyday. He also loved getting together with family to talk, play cards and enjoy a meal.

In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Lida Potter Sica; and brother, Vincent P. Sica.

He is survived by his children, Donna M. (Paul Carson) Sica of Plattsburgh, Ricky (Elizabeth Whipps) of Saranac Lake; a step-son, Jerry (Kristan) Woodcock of Shushan; his siblings, Philip Sica of Cambridge and Sarahfina Bosland of Hamburg, New Jersey. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Heather (Gregory) Villano of Texas and Whitney (Christopher) Cossey of North Carolina; three great grandchildren, Greydan, Harrison and Natalee Villano.

A calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 2, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at noon with Fr. Mathew Baker officiating.

Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in West Pawlet, VT.

Service information

Dec 2
Visitation
Monday, December 2, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main Street
Cambridge, NY 12816
Dec 2
Funeral Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
12:00PM
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main Street
Cambridge, NY 12816
Dec 2
Interment
Monday, December 2, 2019
1:30PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Route 153
West Pawlet, VT 05775
