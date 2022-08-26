May 28, 1930—Aug. 23, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Louis V. Cordone, 92, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born May 28, 1930, in Buffalo, he was the son of Nicholas and Giuglia (Morgante) Cordone.

Lou earned his bachelor’s degree at SUNY Buffalo and went on to earn his master’s degree from SUNY Oswego.

He briefly served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He then went on to work as an Assistant Business Manager at BOCES in New Paltz for many years before retirement.

He married Margaret Myers on Aug. 11, 1956, in Altona, NY. They spent many happy years together before her passing in 2015.

Lou enjoyed traveling to the Amish country in Lancaster, PA, as well as spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lou was predeceased by his wife, Margaret; and brother, Emil Cordone.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Judy (Michael) Brazer of Weymouth, MA; grandchildren: Julia (Chima) Ezeigbo of Manchester, CT and Heather (Brian) Case of Rutland, VT; great-grandchildren: Abraham Ezeigbo and Asher and Jensen Case; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Donald Klob officiating.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth, MA.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.