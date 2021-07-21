Louis Samuel Anthony Pellino, Sr.

As a father, he was our pillar of strength, always guiding us on how to grow into strong, independent, and caring men. He taught us to do our best, and to embrace life with respect and love. He shared a special bond raising the three of us. Our love for him was uncompromised. He always loved his “Good Boys”, even when we weren’t. His happiest moments were spending time and making memories with his family. He loved sports and watching us play, growing up, he never missed a single game. In his later years, you would never catch him without Wheel of Fortune, horse racing, the History Channel, or the Movie Channel. He loved traveling to casinos and spending time with friends. He was a model father to us and gave us the means to be excellent fathers to our own children, just like he was. His memory and love will be carried with us every day. May he rest in peace.