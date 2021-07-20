Louis Samuel Anthony Pellino, Jr.

Aug. 17, 1932—July 16, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Louis Samuel Anthony Pellino, Sr., of Lawrence St., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021, with his three sons by his side at the age of 88.
Born August 17, 1932, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Dellio) Pellino.
Lou attended Abraham Wing School and St. Mary’s Academy until his enlistment in the United States Navy in April of 1952. He proudly served his country aboard the U.S.S. Columbus and the U.S.S. Salem, until his honorable discharge in April of 1960 as Third-Class Petty Officer Boatswain’s Mate Gunner. He earned several medals while enlisted, including Good Conduct Medal, Navy Occupation Service Medal with E.C., and National Defense Service Medal.
He married Anne Bickford April of 1957, the mother of his three children, who passed away sadly in November of 1971.
In August of 1973, Louis remarried to Joyce Hamelin, and they spent many years together until her passing in March of 2006.
Louis worked for Imperial Chemical Plant, also known as Hercules, and most recently Ciba Geigy Color, in Glens Falls as a Chemical Operator, retiring in 1987 at age 55 after 31 1/2 years of dedicated service. He then worked as a bartender manager for seven years at Glens Falls V.F.W. Post No. 2475 making many friends through the years.
Being very involved in his community, Lou was a life member and past Commander of V.F.W. Post No. 2475, past Exalted Ruler of B.P.O.E. Lodge No. 81 from 1986 to 1987, a member of American Legion Post No. 233, Glens Falls Korean Veteran’s Chapter No. 60, the U.S.S. Columbus Veteran’s Association, and the South Glens Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles.
As a father, Dad was our pillar of strength, always guiding us on how to grow into strong, independent, and caring men. He taught us to do our best, and to embrace life with respect and love. He shared a special bond raising the three of us. Our love for him was uncompromised. He always loved his “Good Boys,” even when we weren’t. His happiest moments were spending time and making memories with his family. He loved sports and watching us play, growing up, he never missed a single game. In his later years, you would never catch him without Wheel of Fortune, horse racing, the History Channel, or the Movie Channel. He loved traveling to casinos and spending time with friends. He was a model father to us and gave us the means to be excellent fathers to our own children, just like he was. His memory and love will be carried with us every day. May he rest in peace.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three sons: Michael Pellino and his companion, Wendy Fitzgerald, of Wilton, Louis Pellino, Jr. and his wife, Beth, of Queensbury, and Jon Pellino and his wife, Linda, also of Queensbury; stepdaughter, Robin Carroll; five grandchildren: Justin Pellino, Jenna (Pellino) Sawyer and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Sawyer, Samuel Pellino, Matthew Pellino, Nicholas Johnson, and Angela (Johnson) Davis; great-grandchildren: Kennedy and Jackson Sawyer, and Cataleya Davis; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his favorite dog Milo.
In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by his two loving wives, Anne and Joyce; sister, Susan (Pellino) Barody; brother, Samuel Pellino; half sister, Mary Raimo; four half-brothers: Anthony, Alphonse, John, and Eugenio Raimo; daughter-in-law, Beth Pellino (wife of Michael); grandson, Joel Pellino (son of Michael and Beth); and stepson, Mark Carroll.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church on Warren St., Glens Falls. Immediately following the funeral, military honors will be performed outside the church.
Burial will take place on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.
Family of Louis also would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors and all the staff at The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Condolences to the family may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home or sent through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.