Louis John DelSole, Jr.

1931—2022

QUEENSBURY — Louis “Lou” DelSole, 90, passed away peacefully at the Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, NY on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Lou was born on June 27, 1931 in Fort Edward, NY to Louis Sr. and Mary DelSole, the third of five children.

After graduating from Fort Edward High School, he worked at General Electric before being drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War. When the war ended, he was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant. Following the war, he worked at the Imperial Wallpaper Plant in Glens Falls, before enrolling in the State University of New York at Plattsburgh on the GI bill, where he pursued a degree in elementary education. While at college, he met fellow education major, Harriet Herron, a North Country native who grew up in Dannemora. Proving that opposites attract, they were married on Aug. 22, 1964, on a day where they were blessed with the “good luck” of torrential rains. It was the start of a journey that would last 57 years.

After starting his teaching career in Schenectady, Lou was hired by Queensbury School District, where he taught sixth grade for more than 25 years. A favorite teacher and colleague in the district’s Middle School, he was known for his quick wit and calm demeanor. After his retirement, he enjoyed running into former students and hearing about their academic and career paths. He also maintained his ties with his colleagues in the Queensbury School District, through yearly luncheons and events.

In his early 40s, Lou began what would become a lifelong dedication to exercise. Starting out jogging a few laps in his backyard, he progressed to running up to five miles a day for many years. He was a familiar sight on the running trails and sidewalks of Glens Falls. The daily jog or walk and a regimen of sit-ups and pushups were a part of his life until he was in his 80s. Other lifelong enjoyments were the music of Frank Sinatra, playing golf, watching football and Jeopardy, and visiting casinos. He started each day reading the New York Daily News and was especially proud when two submissions he authored were published in the “Voice of the People” feature.

He was a devoted, loving father who made his daughters laugh often with his made-up words and witty observations. The girls will forever have great memories of spur-of-the-moment expeditions to Howard Johnson’s for hot fudge sundaes, and the sledding hills at the Queensbury Country Club after a big snowfall.

Lou and Harriet enjoyed traveling throughout their life together, from family road trips each summer when their daughters were young, to several trips abroad and around the United States with “H and H Tours” in their later years. Visits to Italy, England and Scandinavia, Hawaii and New Orleans were among their favorites.

One of the great joys of Lou’s later years was his grandson. He was a doting grandfather, who never got tired of entertaining a fussy toddler or pushing the swing at local parks and playgrounds. He was especially proud of his grandson’s talent on the piano and enjoyed attending some of his early recitals and listening to his performances for the family.

Memories of Lou’s love of his family, kindness, sense of humor and resilience will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Harriet (Herron) DelSole; his daughters: Lisa (Joseph) Hill of Clifton Park, NY and Deborah DelSole of St. Petersburg, FL; his grandson, Matthew Hill; his sister, Marie Daly; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special gratitude to the wonderful staff of the Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, who showed great care and compassion to Lou and his family.

Friends may call on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. A service will be held at 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lou’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.

