Louis J. Deepe, Jr.

Jan. 28, 1950—Dec. 19, 2022

GRANVILLE — It is with heavy heart that we share the quiet and peaceful passing on Dec. 19, 2022 of Lou at home, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.

He was born Jan. 28, 1950 in Granville, NY to Louis and Eileen (Reed) Deepe. After high school graduation, he went to work at GE in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward and retired in 2005 after 37 years of service. He was a veteran having served with the National Guard.

From a young age, Lou loved being in the woods hunting, trapping, digging ginseng with his kids, bird watching, and exploring. He and his wife Norma spent wonderful times traveling the back roads of New England and the Canadian Maritimes.

He loved to spend time watching for moose and was often rewarded with a sighting and a few times with a close encounter. His favorite week of the year was family vacation when everyone was together. He always enjoyed, boating with his friends the “Lost Boys.”

He was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and David Colucci, and brother-in-law, Larry Graham.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Norma (Mulhall) Deepe; son, Lou (Andrea); daughter, Jenn Hubinger (Alek); grandchildren: Bethanye Deepe (Denny), Becca Deepe and Zachary Hubinger; and Alek’s daughter, Myah; great-grandson, Jameson. He is also survived by sisters: Patricia Martin and Rhea DeKalb; and many nephews and nieces.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Fort Hudson Home Health Agency for the loving and professional care they gave Lou and family.

Per his request, there will be no services. If you would like to honor him, enjoy the outside and raise a glass and say “here’s to another fine day.”

Lou’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.