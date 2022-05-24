March 3, 1927—May 16, 2022

COLUMBUS, NC — Louis J. Briere, of Columbus, NC, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. The only son of Alphina and Euclide Briere, Louis was born on March 3, 1927 in Fair Haven, VT.

Louis is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: David (Susan) Davis of Plattsburgh, Richard (Nohemy) Briere, of Newton, MA, and David (Lisa) Briere, of Mill Spring, NC. Louis leaves behind sisters-in-law: Irene Fitzgerald of Estero, FL, Rose LaPlaca, of Edgewater, MD, and Yvonne Stewart of Estero, FL; nine beloved grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; along with many adoring nieces and nephews. Louis is predeceased by his devoted wife of 72 years, Rita (Charlebois) Briere. He is also predeceased by his sisters, Therese Briere and Marion Mohan, and his sister-in-law, Therese Shaw.

In addition to their sons, Louis and Rita raised 11 foster sons as they owned and operated a dairy farm in Hudson Falls. After 21 years of farming, they turned to the real estate business for their second career.

ouis served in the community in Rotary Club International and the Chamber of Commerce. After 26 years as brokers, the Brieres began wintering in Estero, FL. In 2015, they moved to Florida permanently.

Rita and Louis had many wonderful friends and enjoyed, golf, shuffle board, bocce, and playing cards. Louis was an avid gardener, growing beautiful flowers and famous for his perfect cucumbers and tomatoes. He taught his sons the value of hard work and treasured his grandchildren.

Louis and Rita were the picture of devoted teamwork in marriage and an example for many. Lou’s faithful care of Rita during her last few years was a beautiful testimony of his love. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Rite of Commital in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville is planned for August.