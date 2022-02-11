Louis Imhof

Dec. 19, 1931—Feb. 5, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Louis Imhof peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at his home in Prestwick Chase, Saratoga Springs, NY with his devoted wife, Carol, by his side. Born in NYC on Dec. 19, 1931, he had just celebrated his 90th birthday with all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a child of the late John “Jake” and Matilda “Tillie” Imhof of NYC and brother of the late John F. “Jack” Imhof of Gainesville, GA.

He attended grade school at PS13 in NYC and graduated from Wagner College after serving in the Air Force, having been honorably discharged after receiving The National Defense Service Medal and The Good Conduct Medal.

He was an accountant by trade, later specializing in small hospitals having worked at St. Agnes Hospital in White Plains, NY and then the NYS Department of Health for 21 years.

After retiring in 1994, Lou enjoyed river boat cruises throughout Europe and working his hobby farm with Carol in Greenwich. He was involved with The Greenwich Booster Club when his children were in sports, served on the Greenwich School Board and was the chairman of the Washington County Conservative Party for many years.

Lou was devoted to his family and loved his Irish Setters. He was known to have an unerring moral compass and was always ready to help someone in need. He was a quiet supporter of community causes. He had a great sense of humor, a ready smile and dazzling blue eyes. He was a very generous man.

Lou is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Imhof, whom he married June 7, 1958; his son, John Imhof (Tina) of Abilene, TX; daughters: Nancy Schneider (Joe) of Greenwich, NY and Susan Greene (Steven) of Salem, NY; grandchildren: Shea Imhof (David Carmona) of Cambridge, NY, Tristan Imhof (Michael Callander) of Jacksonville, FL, Abigail Imhof (Charles Herring) of Ft. Polk, LA, Rebecca Breese (Mitchell) of Salem, NY and Cassandra Deveau-Greene of NYC; great-grandchildren: Addison Wilson, Evelyn Carmona, Ophelia Carmona of Cambridge, NY and Reagan Breese of Salem, NY; as well as nephews: John F. Imhof (Olga Biloded) of NYC, Eric Imhof (Kim Spence) of FL and Jeffrey Bean of MD; a niece, Carol Illian (Dana) of MD; as well as multiple grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Route 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.

An interment with military honors will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as wearing of a face mask is recommended.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (T2T.org) or the charity of your choice.

