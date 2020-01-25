Louis H. Andrews Jr.
May 7, 1930 — Jan. 22, 2020

SHUSHAN — Louis H. Andrews Jr., 89, of Shushan, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady.

Born May 7, 1930 in Manchester Center, Vermont, he was the son of the late Louis H. Andrews Sr. and Edith Taylor Andrews. Louis graduated from Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, Vermont. He then enlisted in in the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS McGinty during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for Johnson’s Fuel Service, Inc. in Manchester for 32 years retiring as the service manager in 1994.

Louis was a member of the Shushan United Presbyterian Church, a member of the Northeastern Woodworkers Association, a member of the Captain Maxson Post 634 American Legion and a member of the Destroyer-Escort Sailors Association. He loved woodworking and woodturning. He made many wood toys in which each one was one of a kind. His work was exemplary. Louis looked forward to attending the Washington County Fair making and showing his woodturning in the County Bounty Building. He loved to watch NASCAR on TV. When his grandchildren were young, he looked forward to them spending the summer with he and his wife, Betty.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Oberbroeckling.

Louis is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lincoln Andrews; his children, Lorraine “Lorri” (Rodney) Oberbroeckling of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania and John (Sherry) Andrews of Kingwood, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Allen Oberbroeckling Sr., Nicholas Oberbroeckling, Lori Troutman, Shellby (Carl) Barrera and Arron Andrews; great grandchildren, Morgan Oberbroeckling, Ivy, Ariel, Allen Jr., Abigail and Riley Oberbroeckling, Avery Andrews, Kendall, Reagan, Hayden and Camden Barrera.

Calling hours are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A funeral service will be at the conclusion of the calling hours at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Carol Finke officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions in memory of Louis may be made to the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the Andrews family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Louis Andrews, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

