Dec. 24, 1947—July 8, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Louis Greenfarb, 73, a resident of the Old Post IRA in Lake George, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021 surrounded by his roommate and staff.

He was born on December 24, 1947 in Amenia, NY.

Louis attended the Queensbury Day Program and was known as a quiet gentleman who loved his cat Luigi. He enjoyed sensory items, like listening to music, taking his annual steamboat and car rides, his staff at Old Post and his peers at the Day Program as well as living in Lake George.

Although Louis could not communicate, he loved when people talked to him, including his cat Luigi, his towel and of course Peter Archard, his buddy.

He is predeceased by his mother, Anna Greenfarb.

Louis will be missed by all who loved him and the staff who cared for him for many years.

Fly high Louis! We will miss you! Great man with treasured memories!

A graveside service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the staff at Old Post by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.