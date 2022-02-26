Louis F. “Pop” Stephan

Jan. 8, 1936—Feb. 22, 2022

GREENWICH/QUEENS — Louis F. “Pop” Stephan, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Born Jan. 8, 1936, in Nanticoke, PA, he was the son of the late Louis and Mae (Romanoski) Stephan.

Louis grew up on lower East side of Manhattan. He served in the United States Army and furthered his career with the United State Marine Corps. Louis was a boxer in the Marines and a decorated Korean War veteran.

Upon exiting the Marines, he met the love of his life, Gladys Leemans in 1962. They spent a wonderful 60 years together. He worked for many years as a senior electrician/elevator mechanic in Stuyvesant Town, in NYC. Louis was a senior member of Local 3 IBEW for electricians for 62 years.

Louis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shopping for seeds for his garden. He also enjoyed weekend rides to the mall with his daughter, Grace, and her children.

In addition to his parents, Louis is predeceased by his son, Thomas Stephan, Sr., his granddaughter, Lauren Stephan, and his sister, Joan Moltasanti.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Gladys of Queens, NY; his children: Paul Stephan of New York City, Grace Jordan of Greenwich, Ronald Stephan of Greenwich; his twin sister, Lois (Gordon) Aling; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Services will begin at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Harrington from Assembly of God, officiating.

Burial will be conducted in the spring at Greenwich Cemetery in Greenwich, NY.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.