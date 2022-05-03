July 20, 1928—April 28, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Louis E. Tessier, of Lake George, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at his home.

Born on July 20, 1928 in Ozone Park (Queens), NY, he was the youngest son of the late Louis and Gertrude Tessier. He married his beloved wife Mary on October 3, 1948.

Lou served in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran, serving active duty from 1953-1955. He and his family lived on Long Island before moving to Lake George in 1968, when he purchased the Four Seasons Resort on Route 9N with his brother-in-law, the late Jim Iannaco.

In 1982, Lou was elected to the Lake George Town Board, and in 1983, he ran for town supervisor, a post he held for 26 years, the longest tenure of any supervisor in Warren County history. Lou was also a member of the American Legion, Lake George Emergency Squad, worked for the Board of Elections, and was a court attendant in the Warren County Court. He was humbled and honored by the dedication of Lou Tessier Way at Warren County Airport in September 2021. Lou’s love for Lake George was evident through his acts of service throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, brother Leonard Tessier and wife Dorothy, sister Gertrude Karl and husband Henry, and sister Margaret Haff and husband Vincent.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 74 years, Mary (Iannaco) Tessier of Lake George; as well as his daughter Renee (Tessier) Moore and husband Michael; his cherished and beloved granddaughters: Nicole (Moore) McGraw and her husband William, and Shannon Moore and her fiance Dustin Olsen; and two great-grandsons: Mason and William McGraw. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. “Uncle Lou” influenced four generations of the Tessier family and provided a lifetime of love and laughter for all.

Lou’s devotion to his community, his kindness to those around him, and his penchant for storytelling will live on in all that knew and loved him.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake George Emergency Squad, Lake George Fire Department, or the Lake George Historical Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held in mid-June.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.