Feb. 28, 1947—July 2, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Louis C. Rourke of Hudson Falls, NY passed on July 2, 2022.
Devoted father of: Nancy (Louis Chitty) Rourke, Kate (Aaron Rishel) Niver, and Connie (Lexi Beach) Rourke; loving grandfather of Zoe Niver; cherished brother of: Mary, the late Cliff (Kim), TK, Patti, and Jon (Virginia); also survived by the mother of his daughters; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A lifetime of service to his family, community, and country. Friends and family will be received Monday, July 11, 2022 from 10 a.m.-noon at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224 — 716-674-5776. A Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the public library of Hudson Falls, NY.
Online donations and condolences may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.
