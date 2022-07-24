Dec. 10, 1928—July 16, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Louis A. D’Andrea, 93, of Hickok Rd., passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 16, 2022, with his family at his side.

Born on December 10, 1928 in Elizabeth, NJ to Dominic and Jean (Farone) D’Andrea. He was a graduate of St. Peter’s High School and Purdue University; Class of 1953, with friend and roommate Dale Samuels.

Lou served in the United States Marine Corps, earning the National Defense Service Medal.

Lou had a strong work ethic and sold newspapers to earn money to put himself through college. Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he worked at Riley’s Lake House for his uncle Louis “Doc” Farone. He owned and ran D’Andrea’s Liquor Store and Drive in Restaurant for a time.

He began his career at Schuylerville High School and South Glens Falls High School before spending 25 years teaching at Saratoga High School before retiring in 1983.

He had a passion for thoroughbred horse racing and could be found at Saratoga Race Course in the summer and Gulfstream Race Course during the winter with his brother Dominic “Red” D’Andrea. He also enjoyed splitting wood, playing bridge, handball, and basketball.

He was a member of the Italian American War Veterans, Saratoga Springs, and a former member of the Saratoga Elks Lodge.

He was predeceased by siblings: Frank D’Andrea, Angeline D’Andrea, Elvira Stanley, Louise Falkenbury, Alfred D’Andrea, John D’Andrea, Dominic D’Andrea, Jr., Anita Piedmonte, and Rosemary Carr, as well as his first wife Regina Jacobs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Catherine D’Andrea; children: Laura (Lee Schoenberg) Perkins of Annandale, VA, Louis (Luz) D’Andrea, Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Jonas (Yvonne) D’Andrea of Salt Lake City, UT, James D’Andrea and Joshua D’Andrea, both of Saratoga Springs; two grandchildren: Jeremy and Anthony D’Andrea; one great-grandchild AJ D’Andrea; three brothers: Faust (Judy) D’Andrea, Joseph (MaryEllen) D’Andrea, Robert (Theresa) D’Andrea; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In keeping with Louis’ wishes there are no calling hours scheduled.

Burial with military honors will be conducted 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to St. Joseph’s Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD, 57325.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.