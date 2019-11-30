Sept. 12, 1940 — Nov. 26, 2019
NORTH CREEK — Louann M. Beavers, 79, of Maloney Drive, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Sept. 12, 1940 in Indian Lake, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. Mitchell Jr. and Geneva (Beach) Mitchell. She was a graduate of Indian Lake Central School.
On Dec. 28, 1958, she married Edwin Beavers at the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake.
Louann worked for many years as a waitress at various establishments in the area including Minnowbrook Conference Center in Blue Mountain Lake.
She enjoyed knitting, crafting, socializing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; three grandchildren, Mark Morehouse, Sara Morehouse and Sabrina Gritzback; three sisters, Rita Turner, Vaneta Hutchins, and Janet Cole.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 61 years, Edwin Beavers; their children, Edward Beavers of North Creek, Robin Morehouse of North Creek, Scott (Kevin) Beavers of Sarasota, Florida; grandchildren, Faye Dower, Sondra Gritzback, Taylor Beavers, Bradley (Jennifer) Morehouse, Ashley (Brandon) Beavers, Amber (Antonette) Beavers, Corey Ouellette, Katelyn (Ryan) Ouellette; many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Louann’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
