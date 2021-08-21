June 30, 1953—Aug. 17, 2021

KINGSBURY — Lou “Grumpy” LaValley, 68, of Kingsbury, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on June 30, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Perley and Katherine (Forcier) LaValley.

Following school, Lou proudly served in the United States Navy.

He spent many years working for area farms, landscaping at King Phillips Campground and he also worked at Grasshopper Gardens.

Grumpy enjoyed fishing, tinkering on small engines and doing any kind of mechanical work. He was known for his contagious laugh and not being able to keep it together to get through to the punchline of a joke. Grumpy had a big heart and would give the shirt off his back and help anyone out who needed it, no matter who you were. Lou could be found many times with his two lifelong best friends and partners in crime, Roland “Ralo” Wade and Bill “Woody” Woodard.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, John LaValley, Linda Tougaw, Rose Jordan and Perley LaValley and his father in law, Kenneth Dickinson.