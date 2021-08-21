June 30, 1953—Aug. 17, 2021
KINGSBURY — Lou “Grumpy” LaValley, 68, of Kingsbury, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 30, 1953, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Perley and Katherine (Forcier) LaValley.
Following school, Lou proudly served in the United States Navy.
He spent many years working for area farms, landscaping at King Phillips Campground and he also worked at Grasshopper Gardens.
Grumpy enjoyed fishing, tinkering on small engines and doing any kind of mechanical work. He was known for his contagious laugh and not being able to keep it together to get through to the punchline of a joke. Grumpy had a big heart and would give the shirt off his back and help anyone out who needed it, no matter who you were. Lou could be found many times with his two lifelong best friends and partners in crime, Roland “Ralo” Wade and Bill “Woody” Woodard.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, John LaValley, Linda Tougaw, Rose Jordan and Perley LaValley and his father in law, Kenneth Dickinson.
Survivors include his wife and companion of over 43 years, Rose (Dickinson) LaValley; his children, Crystal Wheeler and her husband, Mike of Fort Ann and Jeremy LaValley and his wife, Krystal of South Carolina; his children from a previous relationship, Terry LaValley and his wife, Melody of Fort Ann and Louis LaValley, Jr. of Hudson Falls; his six grandchildren, Emily and Taylor Wheeler, Cameron and Caleb “Lebby” LaValley, Kayla and Savannah LaValley; his great granddaughter, Aubrey LaValley; his sister, Beverly LaCross and her husband, Eugene of Gansevoort; his mother in law, Loretta Dickinson; his brother in law, Robert Tougaw; several brothers and sisters in law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Special thanks to all of the Nurses and the PCA’s on Tower 5 who cared for him.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will follow the calling hours on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., with the Rev. Loren Gage, officiating.
Memorial donations may be sent to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street in Glens Falls, New York.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
