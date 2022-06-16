Feb. 16, 1927—June 10, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Lottie Marie Flewelling, 95, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022.

Born in Raleigh, NC on Feb. 16, 1927, she was the daughter of Herbert M. and Cora E. (Manasse) Brown.

Lottie married Allen Flewelling in 1943 and they enjoyed 58 loving years together until his passing in 2001. Lottie took pride in making a loving home for her family and will be remembered as warm and friendly to everyone she came in contact with.

In addition to her devotion to her family, she worked tirelessly for years for the Queensbury School District in the Food Services Department. Additionally, she frequently volunteered at the Westmount Health Facility visiting with and ministering to the senior residents at the site.

Lottie enjoyed gardening, glass painting and spending time at family gatherings. However, her most enjoyable endeavors were centered around her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Attending church, bible study, praying and encouraging hurting individuals with the good news of Jesus Christ is something that she will be most remembered for.

In addition to her parents, Lottie was predeceased by her husband, Allen Flewelling; great-grandson Neil Flewelling; brothers, Gilbert and Curtis Brown; and sisters, Lessie (Martin Williams) and Myrtle (Alan) Tress.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Allen (Paula), Randall (Diana), and Curtis (Karen) Flewelling; grandchildren: Corey Flewelling, Reagan Flewelling and Mark Flewelling; great-grandchild Walden Flewelling; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at the Baker Funeral Home from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. with the Reverend Frank Galerie officiating.

A graveside ceremony will be on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice.

In loving memory of Lottie, contributions may be made to South Glens Falls Baptist Church, 1721 Route 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or http://www.bakerfuneralhome.com.