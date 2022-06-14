Feb. 16, 1927—June 10, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Lottie Marie Flewelling, 95, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022.
Born February 16, 1927, in Raleigh, NC she was the daughter of Herbert M. and Cora E. (Manasse) Brown.
Lottie married Allen Flewelling in 1943 and they spent many loving years together until his passing in 2001. She took pride in making a home for her family and will be remembered as loving and nice to everyone she met.
Some of Lottie’s enjoyments in life were gardening, glass painting, spending time at gatherings with her family.
In addition to her parents, Lottie was predeceased by her husband, Allen Flewelling; great-grandson, Neil Flewelling; brothers, Gilbert and Curtis Brown; and sisters, Lessie (Martin) Williams and Myrtle (Allen) Tress.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Allen, Randle, and Curtis Flewelling; grandchildren: Corey, Mark, and Reagan Flewelling; great-grandchild, Walden Flewelling; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will take place Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Frank Galerie officiating.
A graveside ceremony will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice.
In loving memory of Lottie, contributions may be made to South Glens Falls Baptist Church, 1721 Route 9, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
