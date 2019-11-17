March 16, 1936 — Oct. 25, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Lothrop Lee Jr., 83, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019 at his family home in Queensbury.
Lothrop, the only child of the late Lothrop and Anna Fisher Lee, was born March 16, 1936 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. His grandfather, Edward Clinton Lee, was a co-founder of the Mayflower Society of Philadelphia, being a descendant of John Alden.
He graduated from The Haverford School in Haverford, Pennsylvania in 1954. In 2009, Lothrop was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame, an honor of which he was most proud. Being awarded a 4-year, full scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, he graduated from The Wharton School of Business in 1958. While at Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity, was elected into the Sphinx Honor Society and lettered in both soccer and track. Lothrop was a member of a combined Penn-Cornell track team that competed in London, England against Oxford-Cambridge Universities.
Upon graduation, he accepted a Regular Army commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Army, serving three years.
Lothrop married his soulmate, Linda Ann Altshuler, on June 30, 1962 on Governor’s Island.
After a two-year employment with IBM in Philadelphia, they moved to San Francisco, where Lo joined Crown Zellerbach Corporation. He held management positions in both sales and logistics and was transferred to Glens Falls in 1978, where he worked until retirement from James River Corporation in 1994. He also worked for Encore Paper and SCA Tissue in Glens Falls until 2006.
Lo was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, where he served as a ruling elder, president of the board of trustees and chairman of the finance and investment committees.
He was a proud member of the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Club.
An avid golfer, Lo was a longtime member of the Glens Falls Country Club. His favorite activity was serving as “commissioner” of the Thursday Golf League. His best golf memories include rounds at Pine Valley, Pebble Beach and St. Andrews in Scotland.
Lothrop is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda; and his daughter, Nancy Lee Munley, her husband John and their four daughters, Erin, Kristin, Alyssa and Sarah, all of Rumson, New Jersey.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Interment with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
The cemorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Notre Dame St. in Glens Falls, with Pastor Ken Applegate officiating.
The family requests that any memorial donations be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls Mission Committee, the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital or the Lymphoma-Leukemia Society.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.
