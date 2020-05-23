Lorraine R. Prevost

March 21, 1930 — May 20, 2020
GRANVILLE — Lorraine Rose Prevost passed away at her home early Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family until the last moments. Lorraine was born in Granville on March 21, 1930 to Rose and Mason Hall.
Lorraine spent her life raising her loving family in West Pawlet, Vermont with the love of her life, Roderick “Roddy” Prevost. When she wasn’t busy raising her 10 children, she provided care to others as a home health aid. Early in life Lorraine was an avid bowler and enjoyed her weekly league night with friends. For decades Lorraine and Roddy were active members of the Modern Woodmen of America where she looked forward to her sunday bingo (and Thursdays… and any other days they would have her). Later in life Lorraine enjoyed her weekly trips to the casino with her sister Joan and roommate/grandson Jason Rathbun.
Lorraine always had a smile on her face and loved to be around her vast family and loving friends. She was known as “Nan” by all because when you were with her, you felt like part of her family. She’ll be remembered as a thoughtful, caring, and loving women who always had time for others. Nan’s effect on others was never more evident than when more than 100 people came from all around the country to celebrate her 90th birthday planned by her devoted granddaughter Katelyn.
Besides her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her brothers, Floyd Hall and Richard Hall; sister, Theresa Leslie; brothers-in-law, Donald LaCross and Robert Prevost and husband Roderick Prevost. She is survived by her sisters: Joan Graham (Richard King) and Katherine LaCross; brother, Robert (Pat) Hall; sisters-in-law, Laura Prevost and Grace Hall; sons, Gary, Greg, Danny, Mark, Keith, Roddy, and Todd (Elaine); her daughters, JoAnn (Frederick) Williams, Wendy (Matt) Rathbun, and Stacy Steward. Lorraine is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Graveside services to be held at a future date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville, New York.
