Lorraine R. Prevost

March 21, 1930 — May 20, 2020

GRANVILLE — Lorraine Rose Prevost passed away at her home early Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family until the last moments. Lorraine was born in Granville on March 21, 1930 to Rose and Mason Hall.

Lorraine spent her life raising her loving family in West Pawlet, Vermont with the love of her life, Roderick “Roddy” Prevost. When she wasn’t busy raising her 10 children, she provided care to others as a home health aid. Early in life Lorraine was an avid bowler and enjoyed her weekly league night with friends. For decades Lorraine and Roddy were active members of the Modern Woodmen of America where she looked forward to her sunday bingo (and Thursdays… and any other days they would have her). Later in life Lorraine enjoyed her weekly trips to the casino with her sister Joan and roommate/grandson Jason Rathbun.