 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorraine (Osborn) Guile
0 entries

Lorraine (Osborn) Guile

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine (Osborn) Guile

May 29, 1927—Feb. 11, 2021

GREENWICH—Lorraine Guile, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 11, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 29, 1927 in Mechanicville to the late Raymond and Fannie (Smith) Osborn.

Family was first and foremost number one for Lorraine, she loved them, cared for them and was proud of them. She married the love of her life James Guile and together they had nine children.

Lorraine was a tough woman with a funny sense of humor. When she was a teenager, she delivered milk for Butler’s Dairy. For the past 73 years her number one job was taking care of her children and grandchildren. She loved crocheting, gardening, and was an excellent cook, no one could master her recipes. She loved animals, especially dachshunds. She truly was the matriarch of the family and she will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James W. Guile; daughter Jacqueline MacNeil; brothers: Richard, Raymond and Harold; sisters: Thelma, Rita, Ruth and Sylvia; and her beloved dachshunds Lucy and Peanut.

Survivors include her loving children: Richard Guile, Jeanne (Tim) Sheridan, Donna Trombley, Sue (John) Kussius, Kathy (Stephen) Coffin, Darlene (Ron) VanEtten, Pam Peters and Laurie (Steve) Keays; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; sister Nancy Retell; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice caregivers Danielle, Tracey, Karen, and staff. Karen Robison and Steve Friday for their awesome care and support for our mom and family, and neighbor Bob Gustafson for being a great friend and neighbor.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be always required inside the funeral home.

Spring burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 in the Greenwich Cemetery with celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating.

Donation’s in Lorraine’s memory may be made to the Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News