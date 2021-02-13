Lorraine (Osborn) Guile

May 29, 1927—Feb. 11, 2021

GREENWICH—Lorraine Guile, 93, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 11, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 29, 1927 in Mechanicville to the late Raymond and Fannie (Smith) Osborn.

Family was first and foremost number one for Lorraine, she loved them, cared for them and was proud of them. She married the love of her life James Guile and together they had nine children.

Lorraine was a tough woman with a funny sense of humor. When she was a teenager, she delivered milk for Butler’s Dairy. For the past 73 years her number one job was taking care of her children and grandchildren. She loved crocheting, gardening, and was an excellent cook, no one could master her recipes. She loved animals, especially dachshunds. She truly was the matriarch of the family and she will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James W. Guile; daughter Jacqueline MacNeil; brothers: Richard, Raymond and Harold; sisters: Thelma, Rita, Ruth and Sylvia; and her beloved dachshunds Lucy and Peanut.