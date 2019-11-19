{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine M. Winans

Dec. 21, 1926 — Nov. 14, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Lorraine M. Winans, 92, of Glens Falls, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on Dec. 21, 1926 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Alden.

Lorraine was a former member of F.O.E 2486 and the VFW women’s auxiliary. She was a member of a Sister of St. Ann’s and donated to several charities.

In addition to her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Edward W. Winans, her brother William Alden, Sr. and a great grandchild Mika Zink.

She is survived by her son Lawrence P. Trackey (Adrian) of Luzerne, daughter Laura Zink (Robert) of Glens Falls, daughter Marie Jackson of Port Orange, Florida, son Scott Winans (Linda) of South Glens Falls, daughter Cindy Whitford of Port Orange, Florida, son Matthew Winans of Glens Falls, daughter Ginny Winans of Glens Falls, and son Edward Winans (Karri) of Queensbury; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Glens Falls Cemetery, Glens Falls.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Association by visiting www.apdaparkinson.org.

