Lorraine M. Westcott

1927—2019
WILTON — Lorraine Westcott passed away at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs June 18, 2019 at the age of 91.
Lorraine was predeceased by husband Hubert; son, John, daughter Louise; and brothers, George and Bob Benware.
Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her children, Joseph, James, Thomas and Laurie, also nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was born in Piercefield, in September 1927. She graduated from Corinth High School as Salutatorian in 1945. She married Hubert in 1947 and raised their family in Wilton. She worked for Pierce Insurance and retired from The Adirondack Trust Co.
Lorraine was passionate about many things. She was an artist, a photographer, a painter, a writer and enjoyed making historic dioramas. She was a dedicated member of many organizations. The Wilton Heritage Society, The Friends of Grant Cottage and many others. She was Wilton Town Historian for many years. She believed that local history was very important and educated countless people on Wilton history and beyond. She was a true native Adirondacker, and loved the woods, waters and mountains. She passed this love onto her children along with her sense of adventure. Of her many life achievements, raising and supporting her large family was most important to her. She loved to travel and made many trips across country to the west coast and into Canada. She was short in stature, but made up for it with her outgoing personality and energy.
At Lorraine’s request there will be no formal service or visitation, a celebration of life is being planned. The family suggests that memorial donations can be made in Lorraine’s name to The Friends of Grant Cottage and The Nature Conservancy, Adirondack Chapter.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.