NEWCOMB — Lorraine Lumbra Austin, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Elderwood of North Creek, Friday, July 8, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Hardy and Erma (Touchette) Lumbra. She was born in Enosburg Falls, VT, one of five siblings. She graduated from Brigham Academy of Bakersfield, VT, In 1951.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Reginald (Reggie) Austin who passed away in 2002 after 51 years of marriage; and son, Wayne Austin who passed away in 2012; all of her siblings and their spouses: sister, Bertha and Lionel Lamore, and her brothers: Harlan (Cheeman) and Katherine Lumbra, Arnold (Puffer) and Kathleen Lumbra, and Lynford and Johanna Lumbra, all of Vermont.

In 1955, they moved to Tahawus, NY, where they resided until 1963, when the town moved to Newcomb.

She worked at Winebrook Market for 29 years. She also worked at the Adirondack Museum in Blue Mt. Lake for 16 years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Therese Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She could be seen in her rowboat on the lake fishing for perch and bullhead. In earlier years she loved to knit. She was an avid reader or mystery and romance novels. She loved playing cards, especially Crazy 8s. She had a great love of cats, especially black ones. Her last cat was Molly who loved to cuddle with her at night.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Barrigar of Newcomb; her granddaughter, Amanda Austin; and her great-grandson, Gavin of South Glens Falls; her grandson, Christopher Barrigar and his wife, Amy; and great-great-grandson, Carter, all of Cumming, GA.; her granddaughters: Jenni of NC, and Holli and her children: Brantley, faith, and Grayson, all of SC; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Elderwood for her care, especially her favorite nurse, Yvonne. We know her as Terry as we have known her family since before she was born. They were always joking and remembering the good ole days.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Isidore Cemetery, Montgomery Center, VT, where she will be laid to rest with her husband and parents.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfunerlhome.com.