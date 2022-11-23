Lorraine (Lemery) Bigelow

March 30, 1925—Nov. 19, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Lorraine (Lemery) “Memere” Bigelow of Hudson Falls passed away Nov. 19, 2022.

Lorraine was born on March 30, 1925, to Albert and Alice Lemery of Glens Falls and attended St. Mary’s School. Lorraine was the widow of Emerson Bigelow, whom she was married to 59 years, before his passing in 2001.

Lorraine in her younger years loved to fish, hunt, camp and bowl. She played pinochle, did embroidery, watched her favorite baseball team, the Yankees. Most of all, Lorraine was famous for her breads, fried fish and applesauce.

Besides her husband and parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her son, Lawrence Guy “Little Whitey” Bigelow in 1990; her sisters: Julia Wood, Jane Allen, Barbara Celeste and Dorothy Crowley; her brothers: Roland (Bucky), Harold, Irving, Romeo “Lester”, Lawrence “Whitey” Lemery; as well as a grandson-in-law, Mike Hauf.

Survivors include her daughter, Ruth Bigelow; and daughter-in-law, Sylvia Bigelow; her grandchildren: Rick Monanhan and wife Becky, Rusty Monahan and wife Sherri, Requel “Racket” Hauf, Roni and husband Jason Vadnais, Randi and husband Brad Ramby, Corinn Bigelow and Jason Bigelow; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

The family of Lorraine would like to thank the nurses and staff on Hillview Wing at Washington Center for their loving care and devotion to their residents.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.