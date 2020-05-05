× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 29, 1934 — April 30, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Lorraine June Sherman, 85, of Hartman Loop, lovingly known as "Aunt Lou" to many, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at The Wesley Health Care Center following a stroke.

Born June 29, 1934 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Morrill) Stuart.

She graduated from Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Class of 1952.

Lorraine moved to Hartman Hill with her first husband and father of her children. She worked at Glens Falls Hospital for 27 years in the housekeeping department before retiring in 2004. After many years of being single she met a wonderful man, Chad, and remarried in July 1997. She loved making and selling different arts and craft projects and was an avid, creative crocheter. Lorraine also loved to go camping, travel across country, and playing BINGO. She was a beautiful person who loved her family, friends and would talk to anyone, always making new friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Aaron Chadwick "Chad" Sherman, of 20 years; her first husband, Horace Dean; her two sisters, Thelma Snow and Ruth Stuart, and one brother, Jack Stuart.