June 29, 1934 — April 30, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Lorraine June Sherman, 85, of Hartman Loop, lovingly known as "Aunt Lou" to many, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at The Wesley Health Care Center following a stroke.

Born June 29, 1934 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Morrill) Stuart.

She graduated from Chelsea High School in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Class of 1952.

Lorraine moved to Hartman Hill with her first husband and father of her children. She worked at Glens Falls Hospital for 27 years in the housekeeping department before retiring in 2004. After many years of being single she met a wonderful man, Chad, and remarried in July 1997. She loved making and selling different arts and craft projects and was an avid, creative crocheter. Lorraine also loved to go camping, travel across country, and playing BINGO. She was a beautiful person who loved her family, friends and would talk to anyone, always making new friends.In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Aaron Chadwick "Chad" Sherman, of 20 years; her first husband, Horace Dean; her two sisters, Thelma Snow and Ruth Stuart, and one brother, Jack Stuart.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, family members were not able to be with Lorraine nor say goodbye.Those left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Ronald Dean of Queensbury and John (Cindy) Dean of Lebanon, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Courtney (Daniel) Arenas of Georgia; three nieces, Heidi (Tim) Kelly of Queensbury, Debbie Snow (David) of Massachusetts, Kristen (Joe) O'Brien of Massachusetts; three nephews, James Dean of Glens Falls, Bill Snow of Massachusetts and John (Stephanie) Stuart of California; several great-nieces and nephews; best friend and "like a daughter" Kim (Bill) Butler of Queensbury and her children; five stepchildren, Debbie Latham of Fort Edward, Diane (Bob) Kramer of Warrensburg, Doreen Perna of Queensbury, Danny (Barb) Sherman of Stony Creek and David Sherman of Warrensburg; and many step-grandchildren.

The family extends a sincere thank you to the staff of Glens Falls Hospital Tower 6 and to the Springs 2 at The Wesley Health Care Center for their exceptional care and compassion.

A graveside memorial will take place at Warrensburg Cemetery, private to the family.

In light of the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time. The family will plan a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and in loving memory of Lorraine, please hug a loved one and take a moment to express the value they bring to your life.

