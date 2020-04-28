Lorraine Jesmer Randall
0 entries

Lorraine Jesmer Randall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

April 14, 1924 — April 22, 2020

CORINTH — Lorraine Jesmer Randall passed away on April 22, 2020.

She was born in Norfolk, New York on April 14, 1924, daughter of the Rev. Maurice Jesmer and Florence Smithers Jesmer.

Lorraine received her bachelor of theology at United Wesleyan College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and then took graduate studies at SUNY in Potsdam and Plattsburgh.

She taught school in Philadelphia, New York, Friendship, New York, and 17 years at Queensbury Elementary School.

Retiring from teaching, she felt called into the ministry and co-pastors of Wesleyan Churches in Proton, Ontario, Canada, Forestdale, Vermont, Gouveneur and Stony Creek.

She also pastored United Methodist Churches in Riparius, Wevertown and Johnsburg.

Lorraine expressed her love for music as a choir director, church organist and piano teaching. But her most cherished activity was teaching Bible studies to adult classes in the church she attended as well as in neighborhood homes.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Olen Jesmer. She is survived by three children, Laurie Capen, April Wood (Virgil husband), and Stephen Randall (Tina wife), two granddaughters and two great grandchildren.

Lorraine’s priority in life was to live for the Lord and serve Him as best she could.

Arrangements have been entrusted Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Randall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News