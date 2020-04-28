× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 14, 1924 — April 22, 2020

CORINTH — Lorraine Jesmer Randall passed away on April 22, 2020.

She was born in Norfolk, New York on April 14, 1924, daughter of the Rev. Maurice Jesmer and Florence Smithers Jesmer.

Lorraine received her bachelor of theology at United Wesleyan College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and then took graduate studies at SUNY in Potsdam and Plattsburgh.

She taught school in Philadelphia, New York, Friendship, New York, and 17 years at Queensbury Elementary School.

Retiring from teaching, she felt called into the ministry and co-pastors of Wesleyan Churches in Proton, Ontario, Canada, Forestdale, Vermont, Gouveneur and Stony Creek.

She also pastored United Methodist Churches in Riparius, Wevertown and Johnsburg.

Lorraine expressed her love for music as a choir director, church organist and piano teaching. But her most cherished activity was teaching Bible studies to adult classes in the church she attended as well as in neighborhood homes.