April 14, 1924 — April 22, 2020
CORINTH — Lorraine Jesmer Randall passed away on April 22, 2020.
She was born in Norfolk, New York on April 14, 1924, daughter of the Rev. Maurice Jesmer and Florence Smithers Jesmer.
Lorraine received her bachelor of theology at United Wesleyan College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and then took graduate studies at SUNY in Potsdam and Plattsburgh.
She taught school in Philadelphia, New York, Friendship, New York, and 17 years at Queensbury Elementary School.
Retiring from teaching, she felt called into the ministry and co-pastors of Wesleyan Churches in Proton, Ontario, Canada, Forestdale, Vermont, Gouveneur and Stony Creek.
She also pastored United Methodist Churches in Riparius, Wevertown and Johnsburg.
Lorraine expressed her love for music as a choir director, church organist and piano teaching. But her most cherished activity was teaching Bible studies to adult classes in the church she attended as well as in neighborhood homes.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Olen Jesmer. She is survived by three children, Laurie Capen, April Wood (Virgil husband), and Stephen Randall (Tina wife), two granddaughters and two great grandchildren.
Lorraine’s priority in life was to live for the Lord and serve Him as best she could.
Arrangements have been entrusted Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.