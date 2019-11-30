July 28, 1950 — Nov. 24, 2019
GREENWICH — Lorraine J. Weatherwax, 69, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and GG was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Cambridge, New York, on July 28, 1950 to the late Loris Skellie and Shirley Sibinich. Lorraine was raised by her beloved grandparents, the late Herbert and Alice Skellie.
Lorraine was well-known for her catering in Greenwich and the surrounding communities. She ran the Elks Lodge for many years. She was famous for her beautiful cakes, and loved planning baby showers, weddings and other special occasions. She met the love of her life, Grover “Toby” Weatherwax, 46 years ago, and she loved him like a toothache. Together they had three daughters, who were her world. When asked which decade she enjoyed the most, her reply was, “Any of them that included my beloved girls.” To her girls, Lorraine was, is, and will always be their guiding light, their shining star, and their moral compass, for which they will always be grateful.
Lorraine was an energetic ball of fire, but lived her life in a simple and humble way. She loved to shop. If she saw you on one of her shopping excursions, she could turn any mundane trip to the grocery store into a family reunion as she loved to chat and catch up on all the news. Lorraine loved her community, and could always be found in the front row at any parade, (especially the tractor parade), tree lighting, town square celebrations, and she loved attending Church at Centenary United Methodist. She was a jokester and loved playing practical jokes on people. She and her family enjoyed stock car racing and NASCAR, her favorite driver being Mark Martin. She attended many tracks throughout the years, and even drag raced her GTO. Lorraine loved animals, listening to music, dancing the Jitterbug, and watching her favorite shows, “The Walking Dead”, “Chrisley Knows Best”, “Little People Big World”, and “Alaskan Bush People”.
Just like her children, her grandchildren were her world and she loved them dearly. She would take care of them, always attended their sporting events, and loved attending Greenwich High School football games. Her granddaughter, Harlee was with her every day.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her grandparents and parents, her granddaughter, Autumn Marie Weatherwax; her grandson, Lee James; and brothers, Paul and Jimmy Skellie, predeceased her.
She is survived by her loving husband Grover “Toby” Weatherwax; her daughters Heidi (Scott) Collins, Melissa Weatherwax, and Marsha (John Jr.) Newton; her grandchildren Lacey, Jacob, Mallory, Chloe, Harlee, Johnny III, Breanna, Marissa and Monique; great-grandchild, Dominik; siblings, Rose (Tom) Curtis, Paula (Ed) Liddell, Carol Sibinich, Michael Sibinich, Joey Sibinich, Jackie Sibinich, and Debbie Lanni; her stepmother, Mary Skellie; her aunt, Sharon (Ron) Bain and her uncles, Michael Kelley and Charlie (Diane) Kelley; also, many loving friends, including Andy Narzynski, Teddy Woodard, and Laurie Galish; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great nephews, Hudson and Langston who brought ‘Rain great joy and love, also survive her.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 1 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834. During this time of reflection, reminiscing, and sharing memories of Lorraine, refreshments will be available. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be in the Greenwich Cemetery and will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.