March 7, 1947—May 3, 2023

CHESTERTOWN — Lorraine J. O’Connor, 76, of Chestertown, NY, passed away on May 3, 2023, joining her parents and brother in heaven.

Lorry came into this world to the late John and Ida (Lubunski) Miller on March 7, 1947, in Ilion, NY. She graduated from Ilion High School in 1965 and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree at the College of St. Rose.

Lorry began her teaching career in Ballston Spa and then St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls. In the ‘70s, Lorry moved further north and started her long teaching career at Bolton Central School as a math teacher.

After retirement in 2007, Lorry became fully engaged in St. Cecilia’s Church community. She was a Eucharistic Minister, member of the pastoral council, money counter, Trustee, and supported all spiritual, social, and fundraising events sponsored by St. C’s. Lorry greeted people with kindness and always made them feel welcome. No coffee hour was complete without her chocolate zucchini cake. Lorry loved an adventure, traveling with the parish to Alaska, Ireland, and Italy.

As a 14-year volunteer at North Country Ministry, Lorry participated in all aspects of the organization. She was dedicated, kind and welcoming to her co-workers and the people we serve. She truly believed in the mission of helping those in need and serving others without judgment.

Lorry was loyal, generous, independent and kind. Friends remember the days of sailing on Lake George, bowling teams, dining, shopping and traveling adventures. She always took part in fun activities with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes. Besides her friends, Lorry’s family meant the world to her. She was the most wonderful and generous aunt and cousin. We are so thankful for all the memories. She will be SO missed by many.

Besides her parents, Lorry is predeceased by a brother, Lawrence Miller.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister-in-law, Sharron Miller; her nieces: Hope (Kevin) Costin and Faith (Sarah Paquette) Miller; great-nieces and nephews: Kassandra (Rebecca VanAuken) Costin, Keyden (Olivia) Costin, Kordell Costin, Hayden Miller-Whipple and Addyson Miller-Whipple; great-great-niece, Iris; cousins: Gary (Marie) Stahler and Robert (Luann Fisher) Osley; great-cousins: Payton (Sarah Klock) Stahler, Mckenzie Stahler, Joseph Osley and Janice (Burton) Dillenbeck; and many special friends.

Lorry’s family would like to thank Barbara Orton and Lynn Steves for their kindness and compassion shown to them and Lorry during the last few months.

Donations in Lorry’s memory can be made to St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 and North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Friends may call on Lorry’s family from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 1 p.m. with the Very Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

Burial will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Fort Plain Cemetery, 38 Clyde St., Fort Plain, NY.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.