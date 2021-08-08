Jane. 29, 1937—Aug. 2, 2021

INDIAN LAKE — Lorraine J. Moore, 84, of Crow Hill Rd., passed away Monday morning, August 2, 2021 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on January 29, 1937 in Newburgh, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marjorie (Scofield) Wardell. She was a 1954 graduate of Indian Lake Central School and later continued higher education at Adirondack Community College.

She married Richard “Rip” Moore on October 9, 1954 in Wilmington, VT. Rip passed away on August 18, 2000 following 45 years of marriage.

As owner and operator of Lorraine Moore Realty, she worked in the real estate market for over 40 years serving communities in Vermont and New York. She also sold Woodmen of the World Insurance products for many years and owned and operated the Lone Birch Motel in Indian Lake until 2001.

She had a beautiful singing voice and sang at numerous weddings in her earlier years. She enjoyed golf, sewing, and traveling which included spending several winters in Safety Harbor, FL.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Rip Moore and a son, Michael Moore.