Jan. 18, 1934—June 17, 2022

CORINTH — Lorraine E. Niles, 88, a longtime resident of Raymond Street, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her son’s home in Sumter, SC, with her loving family by her side.

Born on Jan. 18, 1934 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Lela (Mosher) Goodnow.

Lorraine graduated from Corinth High School in 1951 and received her associate degree from Albany Business College in 1953.

She married her high school sweetheart, Donald H. Niles, on Dec. 26, 1952 in Corinth and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. The couple also spent their winters in Webster, FL and most recently had been residing in Sumter, SC.

Lorraine was employed for over 30 years at Corinth Central Schools — in the guidance office, in the main office, and as secretary for the high school principal’s office until her retirement in 1995.

She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, serving as treasurer, and was a constant presence in the numerous functions and dinners hosted by the church. Additionally, Lorraine volunteered with the Corinth Hospital Auxiliary, Operation Joy, Dollars for Scholars, Corinth Little League, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

She enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing, traveling, snowmobiling, and especially spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased her daughter, Michelle Niles; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Niles; and one grandson, William “TJ” Watlington.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 69 years include two sons: Michael Niles (Connie) of Queensbury and Dennis Niles (DeAnn) of Sumter, SC; nine grandchildren: Stephanie Wicks (Justin) of Morristown, VT, Danielle Niles (Tom Neuwerth) of St. George, UT, Christina Gerarde (Robby Robinson) of Demorest, GA, Joe Gerarde of Queensbury, NY, Michael Gerarde (Haley) of Glens Falls, NY, Heather Niles of Rome, NY, Shelby Niles of Rome, NY, Evan Watlington of Columbia, SC, and Madison Niles of Columbia, SC; and seven great-grandchildren: Harry and Marla Wicks, Josephine and Genevieve Gerarde, Sylis Infantine, Hannah Watlington, and Maddox Beltran.

Friends may call from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Avenue, Corinth.

A celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth with Rev. Jason Proctor, officiating.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the many friends who have reached out with thoughts, prayers, and overwhelming support.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth, NY 12822 and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Northeastern New York at www.cff.org/chapters/northeastern-new-york.