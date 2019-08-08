December 26, 1961 — July 31, 2019
WHITEHALL — Lorraine D. Westerman, 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.
Lorraine was born on Dec. 26, 1961 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Clifton F. and Cora M. (Pelkey) Howard.
She was employed for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department as a “matron” in the Corrections Department and served as a dispatcher from 1987 through 1991, when she went to work as a police officer for the Whitehall Police Department until her health forced her to retire in 2000.
Lorraine’s family was a priority in her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, whom she loved with all of her heart. She enjoyed having tea parties with her two granddaughters. She also enjoyed camping with her best friends, David and Lori Gebo.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Clifton and Blayde Howard; her sister, Belinda Howard; her grandson, Cody M. Fitzpatrick; and her nephew, Raymond Howard Jr.
Survivors include her son, Scott Westerman Jr. and his wife, Rebecca; her two daughters, Sarah Wells and her husband, Michael and Jessica Westerman and her fiancé, Michael Fitzpatrick, all of Whitehall; the father of her children, Scott Westerman Sr.; her grandchildren, Scott Westerman III, Nathan Westerman, Makayla Wells and her fiancé, Eric Rozell, Dean Wells and his companion, Keriona Davis, Aimee Fitzpatrick and Colton Fitzpatrick. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Howard Sr.; her three sisters, Eileen Weeks, Teri Summers and Melissa MacDuff; and her grandpuppies, Charlie, Lacie and Sophie.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall with Pastor Kevin Gebo of the Truthville Baptist Church officiating.
Following the service, the family will be receiving family and friends at the funeral home until 1 p.m. Following the calling hours, the family invites all to the home of her daughter, Jessie Westerman, 19 Pauline St., Whitehall, to continue the celebration of Lorraine’s life.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be donated to the Skenesborough Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 113, Whitehall, NY, 12887; and that flowers be omitted.
To leave an online condolence, please visit angiolillofuneralhome.com.
