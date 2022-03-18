Aug. 24, 1939—March 16, 2022

INDIAN LAKE — Lorraine C. Powers, 82, of Adirondack Lake Road, passed away Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, at her home.

Born on Aug. 24, 1939, on Staten Island, she was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Schonfeld) Bowe. She was a 1957 graduate of Tottenville High School on Staten Island.

She married Richard J. Powers, Jr. on August 13, 1960, at Bethel United Methodist Church, Staten Island.

Lorraine had worked at Allied Chemical in New York City for a few years. She then worked as a preschool teacher for 12 years at Bethel United Methodist Church. She later worked as an office manager for Nathan Kaplan, DDS for 10 years before moving to Indian Lake in May of 1997. She then worked at the Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake, the Indian Lake Theater and was a self-employed housekeeper.

She loved crafting, knitting (especially baby sweaters). She was active in the Christmas County Tour and SMILE Craft Fair for 21 years. She loved her dogs, of whom she owned seven over the years as well as fostering 12 greyhounds.

She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Louise Huth.

Survivors include her devoted husband, Richard J. Powers, Jr.; their sons: Scott Powers of Annapolis, MD and Richard Powers III of Davison, MI; two grandchildren: Sean Powers and Sierra Powers; a brother, William Bowe of Staten Island; as well as her nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Saturday from 2:30–5:30 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route. 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to the following:

High Peaks Hospice (Highpeakshospice.org) or to Forever Home Greyhounds (Foreverhomegreyhounds.com)

