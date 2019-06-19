{{featured_button_text}}
Lorraine A. Kader

February 16, 1947 — June 16, 2019

LAKE LUZERNE — Lorraine A. Kader, 72, of Traver Street, passed away Sunday evening, June 16, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on Feb. 16, 1947 in Buffalo, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Bertha (Abraham) Kader.

Her enjoyments included reading, crafts and especially needlework.

She was predeceased by her parents; one brother, Robert Kader; and one sister, Rosemarie Russell.

Survivors include her brother, Pete (Deborah) Kader of Collins Center; a sister-in-law, Gail Kader of Lake Luzerne; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to the nursing staff at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Holy Mother and Child, Lake Luzerne, with Rev. Ken Swain, pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine’s memory may be directed to the Hadley Luzerne Public Library, 19 Main St., Lake Luzerne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lorraine A. Kader
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments