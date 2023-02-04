Aug. 31, 1923—Jan. 30, 2023

FORT EDWARD — Lorna Paladin, 99, a resident of Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward, NY passed away on Jan. 30, 2023.

Born Aug. 31, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Nella and Marshall Munro of Babylon, NY.

Lorna loved the Adirondacks and moved to Brant Lake with her family from Long Island in 1960, where she never tired of the scenery and always appreciated the beauty of the mountains or a sunset.

During her life in Brant Lake, Lorna worked at various jobs in Chestertown, including the telephone company, Dr. Schrenk and then Chestertown High School.

Lorna had a passion for horses, along with following her Scottish heritage, and cherished her time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

Lorna was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Paladin; her son, William Marshall Kay; and her granddaughter, Barbara Goetke.

She is survived by her son, Robert D. Kay (Sharon); her daughters: Laurie Clark (Gregory) and Betty Britt (Glenn Hayner); her beloved grandchildren: Brian Goetke, Matthew Todriff, Michael Todriff, Robert Kay, Jr., Scott Kay and William (Billy) Kay, Jr.; her great-grandchildren: David Goetke, Celeste Todriff, Caroline Todriff; and several step-grandchildren.

In keeping with her wishes, Lorna will be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their diligent care and support.

Anyone wanting to make a donation in Lorna’s name to either of these organizations would be greatly appreciated. Their addresses are; Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.