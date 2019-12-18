April 13, 1931 — Dec. 15, 2019

CHESTERTOWN — Lorna G. Brewer, 88, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born April 13, 1931 in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Ethel (Warriner) Graham.

Mrs. Brewer attended Syracuse University, from where she graduated and later obtained her master’s degree. She taught kindergarten for many years at Pottersville Central School, then at North Warren where she also taught sixth grade and home economics before retiring. She was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).

Lorna enjoyed teaching and helping children. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought joy to her and she looked forward to their visits. She also treasured visits from Sarah Converse, whom she mentored over the years. Lorna’s love of cats was well-known and she provided forever homes for many lucky felines throughout her lifetime. She was instrumental in a cat rescue (at age 80) which included capturing, neutering, and finding good homes for over 75 cats and kittens, and which was featured in a local newspaper.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and special friend. She will be missed, especially by her cats.