April 13, 1931 — Dec. 15, 2019
CHESTERTOWN — Lorna G. Brewer, 88, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born April 13, 1931 in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Ethel (Warriner) Graham.
Mrs. Brewer attended Syracuse University, from where she graduated and later obtained her master’s degree. She taught kindergarten for many years at Pottersville Central School, then at North Warren where she also taught sixth grade and home economics before retiring. She was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution).
Lorna enjoyed teaching and helping children. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought joy to her and she looked forward to their visits. She also treasured visits from Sarah Converse, whom she mentored over the years. Lorna’s love of cats was well-known and she provided forever homes for many lucky felines throughout her lifetime. She was instrumental in a cat rescue (at age 80) which included capturing, neutering, and finding good homes for over 75 cats and kittens, and which was featured in a local newspaper.
She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and special friend. She will be missed, especially by her cats.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Brewer (Jan. 2, 2019), and to whom she was married for over 66 years; and brother, James Graham. Survivors include one brother, William Graham of Onondaga Hill; two sons, Scott Brewer of Stony Creek, Douglas (Bonnie) Brewer of Stevensville, Montana; one daughter, Melissa Brewer of Chestertown; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Graham, April, Amber, William, Aeryn, Robert, Cameron, and Brianna; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Evelynn, Samuel and Cooper.
Special thanks to Dr. Rugge and the Hudson Headwaters staff, Nedra Frazier, and the wonderful caregivers who helped Lorna and provided companionship over the past year, especially Erica Remington, who was a special gift.
At Lorna’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. Donations in Lorna’s memory can be made to North Shore Animal League America, Adirondack Region, 115 Maple St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or North Country Wild Care, P.O. Box 63, Lake George, NY 12845.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
