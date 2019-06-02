July 8, 1932 — May 29, 2019
BALLSTON SPA — Lorlaine May Bushey, 86, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Born on July 8, 1932 in Queensbury, she was the daughter of Floyd L. Clemens and Elizabeth Chamberlin.
While in school, she met her husband-to-be, Franklyn Bushey Sr. They married on Jan. 2, 1950 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and moved to Virginia Beach while he was in the Navy. They stayed in Virginia Beach until his retirement, when they moved back to New York. After he became fully retired, Franklyn and Lorlaine traveled throughout the United States and found their favorite place in Arizona.
Lorlaine waitressed for several places over the years, including The Ridge Terrace in Queensbury.
Aside from traveling, she enjoyed reading about history.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Franklyn Bushey; her daughter, Karen Bushey; her son, Wayne Bushey; and her brothers, Ralph Clemens, Marshall Clemens and Floyd Clemens Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Franklyn Bushey and wife, Cynthia, of Ballston Spa and Jeffrey Bushey and wife, Nanette, of Bentonville, Alaska; her grandchildren, Wendy Demessianos of Massachusetts, Jonathan Bushey and his wife, Sandie, of Ballston Spa, Michael Bushey and wife, Victoria, of Queensbury, Joshua Bushey of Phoenix, Arizona, Justin Bushey and wife, Angela, of Virginia and Amanda-Lynn (Bushey) Edwardson and husband, Justtin, of Janesville, Wisconsin; her great-grandchildren, Jaquob Bushey, Marshall Bushey, Collin Bushey, Emmitt Bushey, Paeton Edwardson, Landon Edwardson and Noah Edwardson; her brother, Richard Hubbell of Queensbury; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Franklyn Bushey’s residence, 36 Pinehollow Drive, Ballston Spa.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Linda and Edmund Wood for their many years of friendship and care provided.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
