Lori L. Burke

Sept. 26, 1976 - June 29, 2022

CORINTH — Lori L. Burke, 45, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Born on Sept. 26, 1976 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Christopher and Catherine (Marcellus) Smith of Corinth.

Lori graduated from Corinth High School in 1994 and attended St. Rose College in Albany. During her youth, she excelled at running on the Corinth High School Cross Country Team and also on the Corinth Snowshoe Team, competing in several events as far away as Canada.

She had various roles throughout her life, and many of those involved being a caregiver, including helping out at The Jesse in Corinth.

Lori enjoyed being outdoors hiking, camping, fishing, kayaking, and boating, and exploring new places.

To know Lori was a true adventure, and she made the lives of everyone who knew her better in every way she could at each encounter. She truly embraced life in every way possible. She loved her family immensely, being an aunt to her nephew Jacob was her most favorite role, but she adored each and every one. She also loved her faithful companion, Jazzy, who rarely left her side.

Lori was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Ernest and Doris Marcellus, her paternal grandparents, Tom and Alberta Smith; her aunt, Jean Bradley and cousin, Valerie Lueck.

Survivors besides her loving parents, Christopher and Cathy Smith of Corinth; include one brother, Thomas Smith (Gina) of Latham; her nephew, Jacob Smith; many aunts, uncles and cousins; her best friend, Jamie Locke of Corinth; and her boyfriend, John Fitzgerald.

A Celebration of Lori's life will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the SPCA of Upstate New York at www.spcauny.org.