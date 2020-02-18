Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw

Oct. 21, 1958 — Feb. 15, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashawn, 61, passed into the loving arms of the Lord at her home on Feb. 15, 2020. Her family and a dear friend were at her side as she sadly lost her courageous battle with cancer.
Lori was born on Oct. 21, 1958. She was the daughter of the late William and Norma (Williams) Bruce.
She enjoyed playing the clarinet and playing with her pets and neighborhood friends as a child, spending many years as a Girl Scout.
She graduated from Whitehall High School and went to work at General Electric in Fort Edward. After they closed, she worked for several years at the Queensbury Branch of The Glens Falls National Bank.
She was a member of The United Methodist Church of South Glens Falls and formed a special bond with many there.
Lori loved to ride motorcycles with her husband, taking several special road trips to Sturgis and Laconia. She enjoyed camping, hiking, crafting, reading, puzzles and let’s not forget Purple. But her favorite thing was spending time with her family and friends. Known as “Grammy Purple”, she had a very special place in her heart for her grandchildren, with many family memories made at the poolside of her home. Lori also had an exceptional love for cats. She had many over the years, with her latest baby of 16 years, “Bandit” having preceded her to Heaven this past summer to pave the way.
You have free articles remaining.
Lori will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Beside her parents, she was predeceased by her nephew, Michael Scott Rozell.
She is survived by her husband, George (Ernie) Dashnaw; her sons, Jamie Paddock and his wife, Kristie, and Christopher Paddock, both of Whitehall; her stepsons, George Dashnaw III and Benjamin Dashnaw and his wife, Kristen, of South Glens Falls; her sister, Lisa Juckett and her husband, Frank, of Clemons; her nephew, Stephen Rozell of Whitehall; her great nephews, Landon Rozell, Layden Rozell and Paxton Rozell; her grandchildren, Benjamin Dashnaw II, Kara Dashnaw, Brody Dashnaw, Michael Dashnaw of South Glens Falls and Khloe Paddock of Whitehall; and several special friends, far too many to list.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY.
There will be a Church Service and then a Celebration of Life starting at 6 p.m. at the church.
A graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.