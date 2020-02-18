Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashnaw

Oct. 21, 1958 — Feb. 15, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Lori Ann (Bruce Paddock) Dashawn, 61, passed into the loving arms of the Lord at her home on Feb. 15, 2020. Her family and a dear friend were at her side as she sadly lost her courageous battle with cancer.

Lori was born on Oct. 21, 1958. She was the daughter of the late William and Norma (Williams) Bruce.

She enjoyed playing the clarinet and playing with her pets and neighborhood friends as a child, spending many years as a Girl Scout.

She graduated from Whitehall High School and went to work at General Electric in Fort Edward. After they closed, she worked for several years at the Queensbury Branch of The Glens Falls National Bank.

She was a member of The United Methodist Church of South Glens Falls and formed a special bond with many there.