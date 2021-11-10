Oct. 1, 1924—Nov. 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Loretta R. Landry passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

Born October 1, 1924, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Cashion) Fish.

Loretta graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1942. She married Robert G. Landry at St. Alphonsus Church in 1946.

She spent her life as a loving housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family meant everything to her and kept her going for all these years. She loved them all so much with her whole heart. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, as well as antiquing and gardening.

Loretta was most recently a communicant of St. Mary’s – St. Alphonsus Church, where she was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne’s Sodality.

In addition to her parents, Loretta was predeceased by her husband, Robert G. Landry; sister, Lucille Turner and her husband, Victor; niece, Patrice Turner; and “aunt” Nan and “uncle” George Fish.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Richard (Jan) Landry, Robert (Susan) Landry, Thomas (Kathy) Landry, and Elizabeth Landry Naylor, all of Glens Falls; 11 grandchildren: Richard, Keith, Carisa, Seth, Sara, Emily, Jason, Alicia, Craig, John, and Jenna; 13 great-grandchildren: William, Taylor, Ellie, Grace, Maiven, Jack, Remi, Ethan, Charlotte, Theo, Lucy, Olive, and Ruby; sister-in-law, Anne Oligny of Burnt Hills; also several nieces, nephews; and cousins; with special mention of her nephew and godson, Victor Turner.

Due to the current pandemic, visitation at the funeral home will be private.

Friends are invited to join the family for a funeral Mass Friday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Please wear your masks.

A graveside ceremony will immediately follow the funeral.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Loretta’s caregivers: Karen Backus, Wendy Cottone, June, Ashlee, and Carrie; to a special friend, Colleen Willis; as well as her neighbors, Dona and Mike Gall who became her “family” immediately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in loving memory of Loretta, may be made to Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or St. Mary’s – St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, 10 Church St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.