Aug. 14, 1938 — July 19, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Loretta MJ Hall (Robbins), age 81, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, surrounded by her children after losing her struggle with heart disease.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1938, to the late Clara Jane Robbins-Bellinger (Warrington) and Edward Robbins.

A resident of the Glens Falls area for more than 50 years, she is best-known for her long-lasting friendships, connection with her family, devotion to her faith, love of bingo, a CB’er, and her admiration and passion for music, singing, and dancing. Loretta’s presence was always known, as her smile and ability to warm the hearts of anyone she encountered could take over the room. She was especially fond of her family, which extended well past three generations including her great grandchildren. She will be most remembered for her compassion, sharing of her life story, and her desire to sing and dance the night away.

Loretta is predeceased by her mother, Clara Jane Bellinger (Warrington), her father, Edward Robbins, her stepfather Henry Bellinger, loving husband James Alfred Hall, who passed away in 2009, her brothers Henry Robbins and Warren Ballard, and son, Jeffrey Hall.