Aug. 14, 1938 — July 19, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Loretta MJ Hall (Robbins), age 81, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, surrounded by her children after losing her struggle with heart disease.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1938, to the late Clara Jane Robbins-Bellinger (Warrington) and Edward Robbins.
A resident of the Glens Falls area for more than 50 years, she is best-known for her long-lasting friendships, connection with her family, devotion to her faith, love of bingo, a CB’er, and her admiration and passion for music, singing, and dancing. Loretta’s presence was always known, as her smile and ability to warm the hearts of anyone she encountered could take over the room. She was especially fond of her family, which extended well past three generations including her great grandchildren. She will be most remembered for her compassion, sharing of her life story, and her desire to sing and dance the night away.
Loretta is predeceased by her mother, Clara Jane Bellinger (Warrington), her father, Edward Robbins, her stepfather Henry Bellinger, loving husband James Alfred Hall, who passed away in 2009, her brothers Henry Robbins and Warren Ballard, and son, Jeffrey Hall.
She is survived by her partner, Tom Neddo; her daughter, Deb Stevens and partner John Blaney; her son, James Hall; her daughter, Jana Shackett; and her daughter-in-law, Toni Hall (Pistoia). She is also survived by her niece, April Dickinson and husband David; her friend of more than 43 years, Nora “Pip” Hale, who were often found together in mischief; and grandchildren, AJ Hall, Dominic Wilson, Annette Smith (Hall) and husband Jason, Justin Wilson, Stacey Brower, Ashley Hall and partner Adam Vosh, Travis Skelton and partner Rudy Gardner, Adam Hall and wife Shalyn Hall, Andy Hall, Maria Pistoia, Tyler Bouyea and partner Kaitlynn Sousis, Samantha Brown and Jonathan Shackett; along with many great grandchildren.
There will be no public services at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to assist with covering the costs of Loretta’s final wishes to the Carlton Funeral Home at 68 Main St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
